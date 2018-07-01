Kalka: Three years on, elderly woman’s cry for justice finally reaches DCP’s ears

Kewal Kochhar from Kalka narrates her ordeal to Panchkula DCP Rajender Kumar Meena during the protest on Saturday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Kewal Kochhar from Kalka narrates her ordeal to Panchkula DCP Rajender Kumar Meena during the protest on Saturday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

On Friday, when hundreds sat on a dharna here demanding arrest of assailants involved in the murder of one Vikram in Kalka, the cries and pleas of a 62-year-old caught the attention of all senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajender Kumar Meena.

Later when he personally listened to Kewal Kochhar, whose elder son was murdered near Kaushalya Dam in Pinjore three years back, the DCP assured her a reinvestigation into the murder.

Over the last three years, she has become the voice of every individual in the area seeking justice. Local residents say Kochhar, a widow from of Kurari Mohalla, reaches every protest site on her own and raises her voice demanding justice for the victim.

Her elder son Sachin Kochhar (37) was found murdered in April 2015 and police have failed to trace the assailants till now.

Kochhar, who runs a roadside eatery, along with her younger son Munish Kumar, told Chandigarh Newsline, “My (elder) son was murdered three years back and till now, police have failed to arrest the culprits. Even the police failed to establish the identity of the assailants. I have approached all senior police officers, including local Station House Officers, ACPs, DCPs and others who were posted in Kalka and Panchkula between 2015 and 2018, but nobody gave me justice.”

Meena said, “I told the woman to give me a fresh application. Definitely, we will try our best to trace the assailants.”

She maintained her husband passed away a long time back and that she raised her two sons by running the roadside eatery. “Later, my (elder) son started driving a taxi and got married and settled in Panchkula. Till now, he comes in my dream, asking me to get justice for him,” rued the mother.

Sunil Kumar, president of Kurari Mohalla Residents’ Association, said even they are surprised how she comes to know about every protest against the police and reaches every spot. “In March 2016, a school student was found raped and murdered at her house in Kalka and her kin staged a massive protest. Kewal was also there supporting the victim’s parents.”

Sources in Pinjore police station, where the murder case of Sachin is lodged, said when his body was recovered, the SIM card and memory card of his cell phone were missing. “One wheel of his motorcycle was also missing. We investigated the case from all aspects, but failed to nab the assailants. The case is still under investigation,” said a source.

