Kalka-Shimla toy train tracks left hanging in air as soil beneath bridge washes away, service suspended

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Continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh disrupted operations on the Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — with railway authorities suspending services after soil holding a section of the tracks was washed out leaving the structure hanging in the air, officials on Sunday said.
The slippage near Bridge No. 57 between Koti and Gumman stations in Solan district was reported around 9 pm Saturday. Soil supporting nearly 10 to 15 metres of the tracks has been washed away, an official said. Hardeep Singh of Kalka, who noticed the damage, alerted railway personnel. A team from Kalka railway station and the Ambala division inspected the site on Sunday.
Authorities cancelled 10 trains following the incident. Six trains — 52457-58, 52453-54 and 52455-56 — have been cancelled till September 1, while four trains — 52451-52 and 52459-60 — operating between Kalka and Shimla have been cancelled till September 13.
A railway official said services would resume only after the affected stretch was secured. The suspension, initially announced for August 30 to September 1, could be extended depending on the progress of restoration work.
In a formal notification, the railways said soil erosion near Bridge No. 57 had compromised the safety of the track, necessitating suspension of narrow-gauge operations on the section.
The 96-km Kalka-Shimla heritage line has witnessed multiple disruptions through landslides and erosion this monsoon. The line, built across difficult terrain, has 102 tunnels, 800 bridges and 919 curves and is a major tourist attraction. The disruption came amid continued rain across the state, with 64 roads closed to traffic as of Sunday evening.
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