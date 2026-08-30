Kalka-Shimla toy train tracks left hanging in air as soil beneath bridge washes away, service suspended

Soil supporting nearly 10 to 15 metres of the tracks has been washed away, an official said.

Continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh disrupted operations on the Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — with railway authorities suspending services after soil holding a section of the tracks was washed out leaving the structure hanging in the air, officials on Sunday said.

The slippage near Bridge No. 57 between Koti and Gumman stations in Solan district was reported around 9 pm Saturday. Soil supporting nearly 10 to 15 metres of the tracks has been washed away, an official said. Hardeep Singh of Kalka, who noticed the damage, alerted railway personnel. A team from Kalka railway station and the Ambala division inspected the site on Sunday.