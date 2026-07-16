‘Mix Up-Down’ toy train resumes operations after summer break

The low-fare toy train, which charges Rs 50 for travel between Kalka and Shimla, has been restored as a regular service after the withdrawal of the Holiday Special (4503-4504) train that operated from May 25 to July 15.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaJul 16, 2026 07:17 PM IST
toy trainA senior railway official at Shimla railway station said the Mix Up-Down train departs from Kalka at 8 am and reaches Shimla at 1.55 pm. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

The operation of the popular ‘Mix Up-Down’ toy train on the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line resumed on Thursday after the summer hiatus, which was done to accommodate the surge in tourist traffic during the holiday season.

The low-fare toy train, which charges Rs 50 for travel between Kalka and Shimla, has been restored as a regular service after the withdrawal of the Holiday Special (4503-4504) train that operated from May 25 to July 15.

A senior railway official at Shimla railway station said the Mix Up-Down train departs from Kalka at 8 am and reaches Shimla at 1.55 pm. On its return journey, it leaves Shimla at 5 pm and arrives at Kalka at 10.22 pm.

“The train will halt at all 18 stations between Kalka and Shimla, making it convenient for passengers travelling to and from intermediate stations. The service is expected to benefit not only tourists eager to experience the scenic journey through the historic narrow-gauge railway but also local residents, students, office-goers and daily commuters who rely on affordable public transport,” the official said.

“Rs 50 is the least fare between Kalka-Shimla and vice-versa. The fare is also less than Rs 50 for the stations coming between Kalka and Shimla,” he added.

The resumed service consists entirely of general class coaches, ensuring economical travel for passengers. Railway officials said the train has six coaches, all designed to accommodate unreserved passengers, making it one of the most affordable travel options on the heritage route.

One of the key features of the Mix Up-Down service is that it stops at every station along the Kalka-Shimla route, including smaller intermediate stations. This will improve connectivity for local communities and eliminate the need for passengers boarding from these stations to seek reserved accommodation.

Story continues below this ad

A staff member at Shimla railway station said, “The resumption of the service is expected to provide a significant boost to both tourism and local transportation on the iconic mountain railway”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments