‘Mix Up-Down’ toy train resumes operations after summer break

A senior railway official at Shimla railway station said the Mix Up-Down train departs from Kalka at 8 am and reaches Shimla at 1.55 pm. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The operation of the popular ‘Mix Up-Down’ toy train on the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line resumed on Thursday after the summer hiatus, which was done to accommodate the surge in tourist traffic during the holiday season.

The low-fare toy train, which charges Rs 50 for travel between Kalka and Shimla, has been restored as a regular service after the withdrawal of the Holiday Special (4503-4504) train that operated from May 25 to July 15.

A senior railway official at Shimla railway station said the Mix Up-Down train departs from Kalka at 8 am and reaches Shimla at 1.55 pm. On its return journey, it leaves Shimla at 5 pm and arrives at Kalka at 10.22 pm.