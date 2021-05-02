Kalanaur: To enforce Covid rules, health dept hoardings show patient in O2 mask

One of the hoardings at Kalanaur.

Health Department officials in Gurdaspur’s Kalanaur have put up hoardings across the block with the sketch of a man wearing a oxygen mask to caution people against violating Covid guidelines.

The hoardings declare that people who do not mask up run the risk of ending up being dependent on oxygen therapy.

Senior Medical Officer, Dr Lakhwinder Singh Athwal, of community health center, Kalanaur said, “We just want people to realise the importance of life through these hoardings as we have observed that people are still not that serious about the Covie-19 threat. This is a direct appeal to some undisciplined people that if they want to beat coronavirus then they must wear masks otherwise they will have to wear oxygen mask in the hospital soon.”

Malkit Singh, a resident of Shahur village of block Kalanaur who lost his mother due to Covid-19 said, “I feel that mask and social distancing are the best way to keep ourselves away from corona. I hope that people will support the appeal of health staff and will obey the guidelines well.”

Government Medical College Amritsar Principal Rajiv Kumar Devgan also said that precaution is the best treatment. Devgan said, “Ventilator success rate is always low in Covid-19…. Precaution is the key in fight against Covid-19. People should report the symptoms on time.”

Block Extension Educator, Naveen Kalia, said, “We will come up with more such hoardings soon…”