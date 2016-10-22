Kajauli Waterworks: VP Badnore lays foundation stone, calls it MC’s best gift to people

At the inauguration on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh At the inauguration on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh

Around a decade after the proposal was mooted, the work for laying pipelines for phase V and phase VI from Kajauli waterworks, which would bring additional water to Chandigarh, will begin on Saturday. With the city getting additional 29 million gallons daily (MGD), the municipal corporation, led by the BJP, has promised 24×7 water supply from next summer. Other than Chandigarh, the share of Punjab is 5 MGD, that of Haryana is 3 MGD and that of cantonment area is 3 MGD. Chandigarh receives 87 MGD water daily. While 67 MGD comes from Kajauli waterworks, 20 mgd is drawn from 200 tubewells. The situation worsens in summers as the demand goes up to 116 mgd.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The deadlock between Haryana and Punjab over the issue of giving this share of water to Chandigarh had left the much-awaited project merely on papers. As the entire process appeared tedious — pipelines had to be laid from Jandpur (Mohali) to Sector 39, Chandigarh, water treatment plant and pumping station was required — the files moved at a snail’s pace.

The foundation stone for the work for phase V and phase VI from Kajauli waterworks was laid by UT Administrator V P Badnore, who is also the Punjab Governor, in Sector 39 waterworks here on Friday. The work is expected to be completed in nine months.

“The start of this water supply scheme phase V and VI is the best gift given by the Municipal Corporation to the residents of Chandigarh,” said Badnore.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was invited but could not come to the event.

With the work beginning on Saturday morning, the BJP is all set to use this as their key achievement during campaigning for the coming Municipal Corporation polls.

“We did what Congress could not do in 15 years. They called it impossible and we made it possible,” said MP Kirron Kher.

Mayor Arun Sood said, “From day one when I became mayor, this project was my priority. Because our party is in power in both Punjab and Haryana, I met the two chief ministers, took the NOC and resolved the issue which had been stuck for years. It is a Diwali gift for city residents.”

Knowing that if one tender is allotted for the entire work, it would take a lot of time, the engineers divided the work in three parts and allotted three tenders: one for the pumping station at Jandpur, second for constructing a water treatment plant in Sector 39 waterworks and third for laying of pipelines from Jandpur to Sector 39 which would bring water to the city.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App