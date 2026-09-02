Amazed how authorities allowed constructions to continue on Kaimbwala land: High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed dismay over constructions in Chandigarh’s Kaimbwala village — an ecologically fragile zone — despite a ban imposed by the court’s Division Bench.
“We are amazed as to how the authorities have allowed such constructions to go on when there is a ban imposed by the Division Bench of this court,” the court observed.
The high court made the observation after a report by the Local Commissioner and a video played before it showed “large number of constructions” and new boundary walls on the khasra numbers (land records) in question.
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The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, in its August 31 order, took on record the report along with a pen-drive submitted by advocate Nitin Kaushal, who had been appointed as the Local Commissioner on the previous date.
The matter concerns a interim application in a suo-motu taken by the high court against the Chandigarh Administration and others. The application, represented by Senior Advocate Akshay Bhan and Advocate Shaurya Khanna, Advocate and Akhilesh Barak, is related to the alleged ongoing construction at Kaimbwala.
In the application seeking urgent preponement and interim directions, the applicants stated that the immediate trigger arose on August 10 and 11, when private persons allegedly mobilised heavy commercial machinery and 8-10 construction labourers onto an unpartitioned joint agricultural holding at Kaimbwala in Khasra No. 23/12. They alleged that deep trenches were dug and construction of a permanent reinforced cement concrete (RCC) structure was commenced, with steel reinforcement pillars reaching nearly 10 feet in height.
The applicants further alleged that despite real-time alerts, formal complaints and site reports being sent through email and WhatsApp to the Deputy Commissioner, Tehsildar Enforcement and SDM (Central) on August 11, the official respondents had shown “complete administrative inertia” and a “total abdication of their statutory enforcement powers”. They alleged that, taking advantage of the alleged lack of field intervention, construction of the permanent 10-foot RCC wall was continuing on a daily basis.
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According to the application, the alleged construction was taking place within the designated Sukhna Lake Catchment Area and protected Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), situated barely 500 metres from Sukhna Lake.
The applicants claimed that raising a permanent 10-foot RCC structure would artificially alter the natural drainage contours and hydrology of the basin, and referred to interim protection orders passed by the high court on March 14, 2011 and December 18, 2020, which, according to the application, explicitly ban fresh building activities and landscape modifications in the catchment area.
The applicants also alleged that administrative records from June to August 2026 showed a continuous pattern of unchecked activity on the joint estate. They stated that in June and July alone, over 25 to 100 truckloads of external soil and industrial malba were dumped across Khasra Nos. 23/9, 23/11, 23/12, 23/20 and 35/1, allegedly raising the terrain by four to six feet. They further alleged that 15-20-foot-high shade curtains were erected to conceal late-night earthmoving operations and that JCBs were used to bury debris inside 12-15-foot-deep trenches.
The application stated that if the matter remained listed for September 10, the ongoing RCC wall construction would be fully completed and sealed on the ground, allegedly altering the topography, destroying agricultural topsoil and obstructing natural water pathways feeding Sukhna Lake. The applicants sought an urgent hearing and interim directions to halt construction activities.
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In its August 31 order, the high court said, “We expect that the authorities would ensure that the status as it exists pursuant to order of the writ court is maintained and no unauthorised construction is allowed in the area”.
“It shall be open for any of the parties aggrieved by the report of the Local Commissioner to file its objections,” the bench added.
The high court directed the revenue authorities to apprise the court through an affidavit “as to who are the persons, who have actually raised construction of boundary walls, in the teeth of the judgment of the Division Bench.”
The matter has been listed for September 10, 2026.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More