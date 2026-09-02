Amazed how authorities allowed constructions to continue on Kaimbwala land: High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court expressed dismay over construction activity in Chandigarh’s Kaimbwala village despite a ban imposed by the court. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed dismay over constructions in Chandigarh’s Kaimbwala village — an ecologically fragile zone — despite a ban imposed by the court’s Division Bench.

“We are amazed as to how the authorities have allowed such constructions to go on when there is a ban imposed by the Division Bench of this court,” the court observed.

The high court made the observation after a report by the Local Commissioner and a video played before it showed “large number of constructions” and new boundary walls on the khasra numbers (land records) in question.

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The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, in its August 31 order, took on record the report along with a pen-drive submitted by advocate Nitin Kaushal, who had been appointed as the Local Commissioner on the previous date.