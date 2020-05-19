Chandigarh: Kaachi colony residents ‘attack’ cops at entry point

While a case was registered at PS Sarangpur, police officials said the accused will be arrested once the sealing and lockdown is withdrawn. (Representational Image/Express Photo) While a case was registered at PS Sarangpur, police officials said the accused will be arrested once the sealing and lockdown is withdrawn. (Representational Image/Express Photo)

Residents of containment area Kacchi Colony in Dhanas allegedly attacked a police party and injured a police personnel at the colony’s entry point on Monday. The injured police personnel was identified as HC Gurdev Singh. Police registered an FIR and identified four people accused in the case as Birju, Bala, Chamkila and Bhura.

Sources said, the four assailants had spread a rumor that a man had died because he was not allowed to cross the entry point by the police personnel and a physician, Dr Pawna.

The man who died was identified as Babu Lal, a paralytic patient for the last four years. He was residing at Kacchi Colony with his family.

Police said that as Babu Lal’s health deteriorated, his son Rattan Lal, 19, brought him to the exit point of the containment area to get him checked by the doctors. However, the doctors declared Babu Lal brought dead and called a team dealing with COVID-19 patients’ bodies from the government hospital.

UT police spokesman DSP Charanjit Singh said, “Attack on police party and death of Babu Lal are separate incidents. The attacked occurred after residents heard about the extension of the lockdown, while Babu Lal died at his house. An inquest proceeding was initiated in this connection. The deceased’s body has been sent for postmortem and samples for his Covid-19 test has also been sent. People attacked the police personnel because they were fed up of the decision to increase the period of sealing of the containment area.”

While a case was registered at PS Sarangpur, police officials said the accused will be arrested once the sealing and lockdown is withdrawn.

Cops come to rescue

Meanwhile, the police deputed at containment zone Bapu Dham Colony-26 have been providing essentials to some residents, who do not have any money left to but the goods.

A mother of new born twins was given 3 kg dry milk powder by SHO PS 26 Narinder Patial, while the police personnel arranged for 1 litre milk for a boy for the next one month, as the family expressed their inability to pay money for milk.

The police have even been supplying LPG cylinders and vegetables, among other things to several people in the containment area, as many claimed that they have exhausted their money over the past month. Around 55,000 people reside in Bapu Dham Colony-26, which is divided in three phases.

