Kabaddi promoter’s murder: Punjab Police arrests shooter from Agartala

Punjab Police arrested shooter Aditya (alias Makhan) from Agartala for the 2025 murder of kabaddi player Rana Balachauria, marking the sixth arrest in the case.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police arrested one of the shooters allegedly involved in the December 2025 murder of kabaddi promoter and player Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria from Agartala in Tripura, DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday said.

Aditya alias Makhan was arrested in an operation that also involved central agencies and Tripura Police, Yadav said.

Aditya, a resident of Amritsar, has a criminal background with at least 14 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, armed robbery, drugs, Arms Act are registered against him.

The arrest comes nearly five months after Balachauria, 30, was shot dead on December 15, 2025, during a kabaddi tournament at village Sohana in Mohali a,d few months after two shooters — Karan Pathak alias Karan Defaulter and Tarandeep Singh — were arrested along with their associate identified as Akashdeep from Howrah in West Bengal.

As of now, a total of six accused persons including three shooters have been arrested. Two accused persons identified as Aishdeep Singh and Davinder were arrested earlier for providing logistic support to the shooters.

Two accused persons identified as Aishdeep Singh and Davinder were arrested earlier for providing logistic support to the shooters.