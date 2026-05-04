Kabaddi promoter’s murder: Punjab Police arrests shooter from Agartala

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The Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police arrested one of the shooters allegedly involved in the December 2025 murder of kabaddi promoter and player Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria from Agartala in Tripura, DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday said.
Aditya alias Makhan was arrested in an operation that also involved central agencies and Tripura Police, Yadav said.
Aditya, a resident of Amritsar, has a criminal background with at least 14 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, armed robbery, drugs, Arms Act are registered against him.
The arrest comes nearly five months after Balachauria, 30, was shot dead on December 15, 2025, during a kabaddi tournament at village Sohana in Mohali a,d few months after two shooters — Karan Pathak alias Karan Defaulter and Tarandeep Singh — were arrested along with their associate identified as Akashdeep from Howrah in West Bengal.
As of now, a total of six accused persons including three shooters have been arrested. Two accused persons identified as Aishdeep Singh and Davinder were arrested earlier for providing logistic support to the shooters.
Two accused persons identified as Aishdeep Singh and Davinder were arrested earlier for providing logistic support to the shooters.
Acting on the directions of foreign-based handlers, the arrested accused Aditya alias Makhan, along with his associates, executed the planned killing, Yadav said.
“While his accomplices were earlier apprehended by the AGTF, accused Aditya had been absconding and evading arrest until now,” said the DGP, while adding that with this arrest all the accused persons involved in this sensational murder case have been arrested.
Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police, AGTF, Promod Ban said an input was received from secret source about the whereabouts of Aditya alias Makhan.
Acting upon this inputs, an interstate operation codenamed “Shadow Hunt” was launched and a police team was dispatched to Agartala in Tripura, he said, while adding that, consequently, the accused was successfully apprehended by the AGTF team with the support of Central agencies and local police.
A 350-page chargesheet was filed in March 2026 against eight accused, detailing CCTV footage, witness statements, and evidence in the case.
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