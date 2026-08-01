Kabaddi player Sheelu Balhara’s wife found dead in Haryana home, police probe on

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International kabaddi player Sheelu Balhara’s wife, Muskan, 23, was found dead at their residence in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Friday. Though initial reports indicated it to be a case of suicide, Muskan’s family members have alleged foul play.
The Haryana Police have launched an investigation into the death, even as Muskan’s parents and relatives staged a protest outside Balhara’s house and the civil hospital, where her body was kept, demanding an impartial probe.
According to the police, Muskan’s body was found in her room on the first floor of her house in Bahu Akbarpur village.
Her in-laws were present on the ground floor of the house at the time of the incident, the police said. “When they called her, she did not respond. They went upstairs and found the door was locked from inside. They broke open the door and found her dead. Immediately, they alerted the police and Muskan’s parents,” said an officer.
The police said that the exact cause of the death shall be ascertained after the postmortem examination that is to be conducted on Saturday.
“As of now, Muskan’s family members have not lodged a formal complaint. The body has been kept at the hospital’s mortuary for postmortem examination after which it shall be handed over to her relatives. Further investigations shall follow,” said Jasbir, Station House Officer, Bahu Akbarpur.
Later at night, villagers in the locality also gathered and held talks with Muskan’s parents and in-laws.
Muskan, a native of Meham’s Farmana village, got married to Sheelu Balhara on December 8, 2023. The couple has a nine-month-old son, Hardik.
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