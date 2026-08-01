Kabaddi player Sheelu Balhara’s wife found dead in Haryana home, police probe on

International kabaddi player Sheelu Balhara’s wife, Muskan, 23, was found dead at their residence in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Friday. Though initial reports indicated it to be a case of suicide, Muskan’s family members have alleged foul play.

The Haryana Police have launched an investigation into the death, even as Muskan’s parents and relatives staged a protest outside Balhara’s house and the civil hospital, where her body was kept, demanding an impartial probe.

According to the police, Muskan’s body was found in her room on the first floor of her house in Bahu Akbarpur village.

Her in-laws were present on the ground floor of the house at the time of the incident, the police said. “When they called her, she did not respond. They went upstairs and found the door was locked from inside. They broke open the door and found her dead. Immediately, they alerted the police and Muskan’s parents,” said an officer.