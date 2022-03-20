Kabaddi Player killing: Five days after he was shot, Kabaddi player’s body finally cremated

Five days after the gruesome murder of the renowned International Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, his body was cremated and a post-mortem was conducted. The medical board, which conducted the post-mortem said that five bullets and five splinters were extracted from his body and a major head injury was noticed due to the bullet, which might have led to his death.

As per police sources Snover Dhillon, who is one of the main conspirators in this killing, is involved in a controversy in Canada. He was also coordinator and assistant for Patrick Brown, who is currently mayor of Brampton belonging to conservative party of Canada, police sources said. Snover Dhillon has a criminal record in Canada and has already been convicted of fraud, said a senior police officer, adding that they are getting more details about him.

Before cremation, his body was first taken to the ground of his amla matar, a government school in his native village Nangal Ambian, where Sandeep had first started playing Kabaddi.

Kabaddi player murder | 3 persons based in Canada & Malaysia booked for conspiracy

The cremation was attended by a large number of grieving fans and people from the Kabaddi world. His parents, wife, two toddler sons and other family members were present. The family had earlier refused to cremate the body until the accused were not arrested. His wife, mother, and two sons reached his native village on Wednesday from UK.

A large procession followed the hearse carrying Ambian’s mortal remains. A large poster bearing a photograph of the athlete along with the slogan ‘Kabaddi Lai Paida Hoye see, kabaddi Lai Shaeed Hoye Han’ (born for Kabaddi and died for Kabaddi) was seen on the hearse vehicle.His body was kept in the school ground for the public to pay their respects. After that he was taken to the cremation ground, located about 100-150 metres away.

“We put up his shirtless picture on the poster because this was the way he used to be on the Kabaddi ground. He was totally fearless and used to move around in the village on his motorcycle shirtless, a scarf around his neck,” said Angrej Singh, his elder brother. He always encouraged the youth to exercise, his brother said.

“The people who killed this pure soul will never be in peace,” said a fan, Jatinder singh of the area.

“He was our hero and will remain our hero always, we can never forget his contribution to Kabaddi as well as towards the players like us who also want to create a name in the Kabaddi world by playing a fair game and not indulging in any illegal trade under the garb of this game,” said a budding Kabaddi player named Amanpreet Singh. He highlighted how gangsters were increasingly getting involved in the game.