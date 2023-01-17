Kabaddi player from Punjab dies in Canada under mysterious circumstances

A kabbadi player from Punjab died under mysterious circumstances in Surrey, Canada, Sunday.

Gloom prevailed over Patto Heera Singh village in Moga on Monday when news of Amarpreet Singh Amri’s (29) demise reached. Amri had gone to Canada almost a month ago and wanted to pursue his kabaddi career.

His uncle Sukhmandar Singh said that Amri was found dead at his accommodation in Surrey.

“He had got married just a year ago and his wife had gone to Canada on study visa six months back. After his wife reached Canada, he also went there a month back. On Monday, we got to know that he was found dead in his room,” Singh said, adding that it is still not clear how Amri died.

“His wife told us that she was out for work last night and when she tried calling him, his phone was switched off. She rushed back home and found the door was locked from inside. She then peeped inside from a window and found there was blood oozing from his mouth. She called the ambulance, who broke open the door, but by then he was already dead,” Singh said.

The deceased is survived by parents, wife and a younger brother. While his father is an ex-serviceman, his younger brother is also in the Army.