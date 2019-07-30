JW Marriott Chandigarh, seven other restaurants get showcause notices from excise dept

The UT Excise and Taxation Department on Monday issued showcause notices to seven restaurants and the JW Marriott Hotel over violations.

“The showcause notice to the JW Marriott sought an explanation as to why its liquor licence may not be cancelled,” said Assistant Commissioner of Excise and Taxation R K Chaudhary.

“Through this notice, you are hereby given an opportunity of being heard…on August 2…to showcause as to why your liquor licence may not be suspended/cancelled under section 36 (c) of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, as applicable to UT Chandigarh,” the notice said.

Among violations by the hotel, it was pointed out that the sale and stock register and the inspection notebook was not produced on demand at the time of inspection. It also mentioned possession and sale of liquor brands not approved by the excise department.

Last Saturday, the hotel was penalised Rs 25,000 for charging GST on two bananas served to actor Rahul Bose.