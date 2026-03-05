Juvenile apprehended in Panchkula robbery-murder case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after arresting the prime accused, the Panchkula police has apprehended a juvenile allegedly involved in the robbery-cum-murder of a 29-year-old man.
Police said the main accused, Roshan, was arrested within six hours of the crime and is currently in police remand.
The victim, Deepak (29), a native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was living on rent in Dhakoli and working at a call centre in Chandigarh.
According to police, the incident took place around 2 am on the intervening night of March 2 and 3. Deepak was returning home on his motorcycle when he stopped near the road leading to Krishi Bhawan in Sector 12, Panchkula, to speak with a friend on the phone. At that time, two youths allegedly attacked him with sharp knives and fled after snatching his mobile phone.
Deepak sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, a case of murder was registered at the Sector 5 police station, after which multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.
A team of the Crime Branch, Sector 26, led by in-charge Dalip Singh, arrested Roshan, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar currently living in Dhakoli. He was produced before a court on March 4 and remanded in three days of police custody.
During the investigation, the second accused, a juvenile, was also apprehended.
Police said the weapon used in the crime, blood-stained clothes and the victim’s mobile phone are yet to be recovered. Preliminary probe suggests the murder was committed during a robbery attempt after the victim resisted.
