Juvenile apprehended in Panchkula robbery-murder case

Days after arresting the prime accused, the Panchkula police has apprehended a juvenile allegedly involved in the robbery-cum-murder of a 29-year-old man.

Police said the main accused, Roshan, was arrested within six hours of the crime and is currently in police remand.

The victim, Deepak (29), a native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was living on rent in Dhakoli and working at a call centre in Chandigarh.

According to police, the incident took place around 2 am on the intervening night of March 2 and 3. Deepak was returning home on his motorcycle when he stopped near the road leading to Krishi Bhawan in Sector 12, Panchkula, to speak with a friend on the phone. At that time, two youths allegedly attacked him with sharp knives and fled after snatching his mobile phone.