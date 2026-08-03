Justice M S Liberhan, who probed Babri Masjid demolition, dies at 87

Justice M S Liberhan, who achieved national prominence as the head of the judicial commission constituted to investigate the Babri Masjid demolition, died at age 87 in Chandigarh on Sunday. He was cremated at 11 am on Monday in the presence of his family members, friends, colleagues, and members of the Bar.

Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan was a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a former Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh and Madras High Courts.

Born on November 11, 1938, Justice Liberhan began his legal practice in Ambala, Haryana, before moving to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he built a distinguished career before being elevated to the bench. Over the decades, he earned a reputation for judicial integrity, patience, and a deep commitment to the rule of law.