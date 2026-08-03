Justice M S Liberhan, who probed Babri Masjid demolition, dies at 87

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Justice M S Liberhan, who achieved national prominence as the head of the judicial commission constituted to investigate the Babri Masjid demolition, died at age 87 in Chandigarh on Sunday. He was cremated at 11 am on Monday in the presence of his family members, friends, colleagues, and members of the Bar.
Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan was a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a former Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh and Madras High Courts.
Born on November 11, 1938, Justice Liberhan began his legal practice in Ambala, Haryana, before moving to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he built a distinguished career before being elevated to the bench. Over the decades, he earned a reputation for judicial integrity, patience, and a deep commitment to the rule of law.
The Justice Liberhan Commission submitted its report on the December 6, 1992, demolition of the Babri mosque by kar sevaks after nearly 17 years, becoming one of the longest-running commissions of inquiry in India’s history.
Dignity, patience and grace in the service of justice
Yet, for members of the legal fraternity, he was never defined solely by the commission or by the offices he held. To generations of lawyers, he remained simply Justice Liberhan— courteous and generous with younger members of the Bar. Even after retirement, he was known to stop for conversations, mentor young lawyers, and remain deeply interested in the institution to which he had devoted his working life.
Those who knew him say the Liberhan Commission was only one chapter in a much larger life dedicated to the administration of justice. His career reflected decades of quiet and often unsung public service, where duty was performed not for recognition but because it was expected.
Justice Liberhan will be remembered not only as the man who headed one of independent India’s most consequential commissions of inquiry, but also as a judge whose life embodied dignity, patience, and grace in the service of justice.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram