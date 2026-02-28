Justice Lisa Gill set to be first woman Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC

The Supreme Court Collegium on February 26 recommended the transfer of Justice Lisa Gill, a senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. She is set to assume charge as Chief Justice upon the retirement of the incumbent, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, on April 24.

The recommendation marks two milestones. Justice Gill will become the first woman Chief Justice in the history of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the first judge to be transferred under a newly adopted collegium policy providing for “advance transfers” of incoming Chief Justices. The move is intended to ensure seamless administrative transitions in high courts.

New policy for smoother judicial handovers

In its resolution, the collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, set out the rationale behind the decision: “The Collegium has taken a policy decision that in order to strengthen the efficiency and quality of administration of justice, a Judge who is proposed to take over the High Court as its Chief Justice may be transferred well in advance, preferably two months before the vacancy arises, so that such recommendee in the meantime becomes well conversant with the affairs of that High Court and assumes charge of the office of Chief Justice, on the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice.”

Justice Gill will initially join the Andhra Pradesh High Court as a puisne judge. This familiarisation period of about two months is meant to enable her to understand local procedures, pending matters and administrative issues before formally taking over. The policy was also applied in the recommendation of Justice S A Dharmadhikari as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice Lisa Gill: 36 years of legal experience

Justice Gill, born on November 17, 1966, in Chandigarh, brings nearly 36 years of legal experience, including over 11 years on the Bench.

She completed her schooling at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, Chandigarh, graduated in humanities from Government College for Girls, Sector 11, and obtained her LLB and LLM degrees from the Department of Laws, Panjab University.

Enrolled as an advocate in 1990, she practised at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in criminal, civil, service, revenue and constitutional matters. She regularly represented the Union Territory of Chandigarh and several government boards and public sector corporations.

She was appointed an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 31, 2014, and was confirmed as a permanent judge later that year.

Justice Gill is the elder daughter of Justice Harphul Singh Brar, who served as a judge of the same high court from March 15, 1991, to July 29, 1999.

As executive chairperson of the State Legal Services Authority in Chandigarh, she was associated with alternative dispute resolution initiatives. Under her leadership, a National Lok Adalat held in December 2024 resolved nearly 3,000 cases in a single day.

She has presided over single and division benches, delivering judgments across criminal, family and service law. In January 2026, a division bench comprising Justice Gill and Justice Meenakshi I Mehta acquitted a Rohtak man in a 2014 murder case, extending the benefit of doubt. In other matters, she has emphasised procedural fairness and evidentiary standards, including in cases involving spousal recordings.

Justice Gill is due to retire on November 16, 2028.