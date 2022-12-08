Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary to head regional bench of AFT

Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, member (judicial), has taken over as the “head of department” of the Chandigarh Regional Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), which deals with all service and criminal matters of personnel of all ranks of the three defence services covering the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Justice Chaudhary hails from a family of agriculturists and before his elevation as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, he remained the treasurer, secretary, vice-president and president of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Bar Association, apart from being the standing counsel of various organisations, boards and corporations.

He was appointed directly to the higher judicial service and thereafter elevated as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

He was also appointed Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh in two different spells in 2019. After retiring from the High Court in 2020, he was appointed judicial member at Chandigarh Bench of AFT in September 2021 and has also held the charge of head of department of Srinagar Bench of the AFT located at Jammu.

While at the Chandigarh Bench of AFT, Justice Chaudhary has authored many reported landmark judgments in service and criminal matters dealing with the Armed Forces, including those calling out for sensitivity and succour for disabled soldiers and military widows.