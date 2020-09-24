Justice Ashutosh Mohunta passes away battling Covid-19

Battling with the coronavirus, he was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. (Representational)

Justice Ashutosh Mohunta, former acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court and incumbent member of Punjab State Human Rights Commission, left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday. Battling with the coronavirus, he was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

He was 67 years old.

As per the relatives of Justice Mohunta, who hailed from Sirsa, he did his schooling from Mayo College at Ajmer, Rajasthan. Thereafter, he pursued law from Delhi University and was enrolled as an advocate at Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1977. His father Sushil Chand Mohunta was a former Advocate-General of Haryana and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).

Justice Mohunta was elevated as a permanent judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 2, 2001. He took over as the Acting Chief Justice on July 26, 2014. He retired as judge on February 24, 2015. He was appointed as a member of Punjab State Human Rights Commission in September 22, 2016.

