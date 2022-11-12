scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Justice Anupinder Grewal wins trophy at Jamshedpur golf event

The AWS Golf Tournament, which is an annual fixture, was organised in Jamshedpur this year after a hiatus of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Anupinder Singh receives the award at the Golmuri Golf Club

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court played a brilliant round of 75 (3 over par) at AWS Winter Golf Tournament being held at Golmuri Golf Club, Jamshedpur, and won a trophy. The 58- year-old amateur golfer from Chandigarh had birdies on the 1st and 4th holes. He had one bogey and finished the front nine at one under par. He however, had 4 bogeys in the back nine and finished the round with an impressive best gross score of 3 over par.

