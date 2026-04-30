Justice Anupinder Grewal named NCLT president, breaks convention

Justice (retired) Anupinder Singh Grewal's elevation is significant because the position of NCLT president has traditionally gone to retired Chief Justices of High Courts. (Photo enhanced using AI)

Justice (retired) Anupinder Singh Grewal, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been appointed President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared his appointment on April 29. He will hold office for five years from the date he assumes charge or until he attains the age of 67, whichever is earlier.

Justice Grewal succeeds Justice (retired) Ramalingam Sudhakar, former Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, who demitted office earlier this year. The post had remained vacant for months, during which interim arrangements were made to run the tribunal.

His elevation is significant because the position of NCLT president has traditionally gone to retired Chief Justices of High Courts. Justice Grewal is the first senior puisne judge of a high court to be appointed to the role.