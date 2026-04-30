Justice Anupinder Grewal named NCLT president, breaks convention

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Justice (retired) Anupinder Singh Grewal, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been appointed President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared his appointment on April 29. He will hold office for five years from the date he assumes charge or until he attains the age of 67, whichever is earlier.
Justice Grewal succeeds Justice (retired) Ramalingam Sudhakar, former Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, who demitted office earlier this year. The post had remained vacant for months, during which interim arrangements were made to run the tribunal.
His elevation is significant because the position of NCLT president has traditionally gone to retired Chief Justices of High Courts. Justice Grewal is the first senior puisne judge of a high court to be appointed to the role.
Set up under the Companies Act, 2013, the NCLT is the country’s principal forum for adjudicating company law disputes, insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, mergers and amalgamations, as well as cases involving oppression, mismanagement and other corporate disputes. As president, Justice Grewal will oversee its functioning across benches nationwide at a time when insolvency and restructuring matters continue to grow in volume and complexity.
Born on March 10, 1964, in Ludhiana district, Justice Grewal studied at St John’s High School, Chandigarh, and later at Yadavindra Public School, Patiala. He graduated in History from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, completed his postgraduation from the same institution, and went on to earn his law degree from the University of Delhi in 1992.
He enrolled as an advocate the same year and began practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Over the years, he held several law officer positions for Punjab, including Assistant Advocate General, Deputy Advocate General, Senior Deputy Advocate General and Additional Advocate General. He also served as Central Government Counsel and Senior Panel Counsel, appearing in constitutional, civil, criminal, service and land acquisition matters, besides public interest litigation.
Justice Grewal was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in September 2014. After a brief stint at the Rajasthan High Court, where he was made a permanent judge, he returned to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in October 2016 and continued there until his retirement in March this year.
During his judicial tenure spanning over 11 years, he delivered a number of significant rulings, including orders concerning public contracts, procedural fairness and housing rights. He also took up issues affecting governance and public administration through judicial intervention in select matters.
Apart from law, Justice Grewal has had a strong sporting background. He represented Punjab in cricket in the Cooch Behar Trophy and remains active in golf.
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