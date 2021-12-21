Junior resident doctors continue with strike

Even as the Covid-19 cases continue to see an upward trend, resident doctors at GMCH-32 are continuing with their strike following no resolution to their demand for expediting NEET-PG counselling 2021.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) resumed their agitation on December 17, in the form of ‘Withdrawal from all Services’ (routine as well as emergency) by resident doctors in healthcare institutions. GMCH-32 is in support of the nationwide agitation launched by the FORDA.

The senior residents of the hospital are, however, continuing with their work. The Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDA) of all major hospitals of Delhi under the banner of FORDA has said that since no concrete measure has been taken by the authorities yet, it has been unanimously decided that the doctors will continue with the agitation and have urged the union government to fast-track the court hearing and expedite the counselling and subsequent admission process.