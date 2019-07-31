Junior officers doing seniors’ work: Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner withdraws additional charge

Following internal reports of “irregularities and indiscipline”, Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav on Tuesday issued orders to withdraw additional charge given to all junior officers who “enjoyed senior positions”. As many as 40 such officers were holding additional charge of higher posts in the civic body.

In the MC’s road wing, all three posts of executive engineers were being held by sub-divisional officers who were given this additional charge. Serving as executive engineers, these SDOs had powers of drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) as well, which meant they had the authority to release payments to contractors for carrying out road re-carpeting when their actual role is to go on field visits.

Sources in the civic body said that after SDOs submit reports of field visits where road work is being carried out, it is further verified by executive engineers, who cross-check the SDOs claims of whether the work has done as per specification. “In this case, since SDOs were serving as executive engineers, they was no proper vetting and payments were being released,” an official of the road wing said.

The superintendent engineer has been directed to look after responsibilities of executive engineers until the UT administration approves replacements.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Yadav said that work had suffered considerably due to this. “Substantial work was not being done. Not just irregularities, but field inspections were suffering and somewhere down the line, indiscipline also prevailed. We will be writing to the administration to send us a replacement or anyone from deputation so that proper procedure of recruitment is followed,” Yadav said.

In the order issued on Tuesday, Yadav said, “It is hereby ordered that additional charge given to different category of officers/officials…in different wings of the Municipal Corporation are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect. They will work on their substantive post.”