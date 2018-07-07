Junior Championship Series : A boost for young golfers

The winners pose with their trophies at Chandigarh Golf Club. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The winners pose with their trophies at Chandigarh Golf Club. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

(Written by Shradha Chauhan)

As the winners of the first leg of the Junior Training Programme Golf Championship got their prizes from BS Gill, president, CGC, it was a moment to remember for the young golfers. With the five-leg championship series being introduced this month, Friday’s tournament was the first chance for the junior golfers to collect points in the series. More than 120 golfers competed in the first leg of the series in five different age categories and the winners also spent time seeking tips from International golfer Harmeet Kahlon.

“Competing at Chandigarh Golf Club is always a challenge and playing in such tournaments will enhance our skills as golfers. I have been playing golf for the last three years and wins like these will help my confidence ahead of the golf season. My mother introduced me for the game and she too was cheering when I won in my category today,” shared 15-year-old Khivi Kaur , who won in the category A for girls.

While last year saw Chandigarh Golf Club hosting a PGTI event after a gap of more than three years, the junior training programme championship series will be played over a period of next seven months. The five-leg championship series will culminate in February with the overall champion being adjudged on the basis of total points collected. Players from Chandigarh Golf Club, Panchkula Golf Club, CGA Golf Range, Mohali Golf Range and Bahadurgarh Golf Course competed in the first leg. Vasu Sehgal claimed the title in boys’ Category C with a score of one-over-73.

“The conditions at the Chandigarh Golf Club are challenging and I am happy with today’s results. Participating in these tournaments will help me prepare ahead of the Indian Golf Union tournaments and this win will boost my confidence. I had played in the International Junior Golf Tournament in Orlando, USA earlier and claimed the second spot. But winning a title at the home golf course is a special feeling,” shared 12-year-old Sehgal.

International golfer and Arjuna awardee Harmeet Kahlon believes that competing in these tournaments will help youngsters. “Competing in a tournament in a championship in a competition format will help the young golfers. The fact that the series will be conducted once in two months will help them to adjust to different weather conditions.

Currently the course is playing soft but the situation will be different in winters. Adjusting will be the key to winning at a consistent level,” shared Kahlon.

