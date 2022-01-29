Jungle Cat, Barking Deer spotted for first time during WII survey

THE WILDLIFE Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, has detected the presence of Jungle Cat (Felis chaus) and Barking Deer (Muntjacs) — which have earlier not been spotted at the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary — in its recently conducted annual wildlife survey, the reports of which were shared on Friday.

The annual survey was conducted by a team of WII, in collaboration with forest guards of the UT Wildlife and Forest Department. Jungle Cat and Barking Deer are both deemed as protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“During the survey, it was found that the Sambar deer (Rusa unicolor) is the most abundant ungulate species in the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. The density of Sambar deer at Sukhna was similar to Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The estimated population of Sambar in the sanctuary stands between 290 and 763. Other species of animals spotted in the Sukhna sanctuary during the survey were Leopard, Jungle Cat, Golden Jackal, Indian Grey Mongoose, Chital, Wild boar, Nilgai, Langur,

Indian Pangolin, Indian Porcupine, along with birds species of Indian Peafowl, Red Junglefowl,” said Debendra Dalai, Chief Wildlife Warden of Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the WII, Dehradun, has recommended a detailed study on habitat characterisation and vegetation community structure at Sukhna to understand wildlife-habitat relationships in the sanctuary. “The surveys conducted for mega- herbivores and some bird species of the sanctuary confirmed the presence of a total of 16 species, which includes 13 mammalian species (both carnivores and herbivores). The major bird species of conservation importance included the Indian Peafowl and the Red Junglefowl. Apart from the wild species, presence of feral cattle and free-ranging stray dogs also was confirmed which need timely management interventions,” WII said.

Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary spreads over a 2600 hectare area in UT Chandigarh and has the presence of a large number of water holes, grazing grounds, and good plantation, including natural regeneration of indigenous species that provide an ideal habitat for wildlife to prosper.

The Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT Chandigarh has carried out a detailed Wildlife Survey in the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in May, 2021, with the technical assistance provided by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun. The wildlife officials said that as per the report of the WII, Dehradun, it was found that despite being spread in a small area, Sukhna sanctuary supports good biological diversity and has the potential to be considered as one of the important wildlife and biodiversity conservation areas.