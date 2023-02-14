Judicial Aspirants’ Union allege irregularities in recruitment of civil judges in Haryana, Punjab

The Chandigarh Judicial Aspirants’ Union on Monday alleged irregularities in the recruitment of civil judges in Haryana and Punjab.

The union, in a press meet held on Monday, alleged that there were irregularities in the exam and rules of selection had been flouted.

“Candidates are discriminated against in both written tests and interview. Many times the exam is conducted so quickly that the candidates do not get time to prepare,” alleged HPS Lubana, a member of the union.

A petition concerning the matter is already pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and seeks quashing of the result/select list dated October 17, 2022 and October 21, 2022 of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) Examination 2020-2021. The petition also seeks to declare Rule-9 of Part-C of Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) as arbitrary, unreasonable and unconstitutional alleging that it mandates for appointment as Civil Judge (Junior Division) candidate to cumulatively score 50 per cent of more marks for general category and 45 percent or more for reserved category in mains examination and viva-voce.

Lubana alleged that a petition had been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the alleged discrepancies in the results of recruitment of judges, but the petition was dismissed.

He further alleged that there were no principles for the interview of the examination. “RTI replies filed so far have revealed that there were no guiding principles for conducting the interviews. Nor were there any guidelines for uniformity of questions. The proceedings of the interview were neither recorded nor noted. Many of the unsuccessful candidates are working as civil judges, or assistant public prosecutors, or lecturers in law in other states, or gold medallists in postgraduate courses (LLM) in their respective universities. An unsuccessful candidate here was subsequently selected as Additional District Judge in two other states in direct selection.”