Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

JP Dalal: Right intent, policy needed to tackle stubble burning, AAP lacks both

“Kejriwal and his AAP's habit is to blame BJP and Narendra Modi for all problems but the deficiencies lie at their end and their failure to manage things ... Delhi does not need a leader like him,” Dalal added

Dalal said the situation in Delhi and its nearby areas was serious due to a spike in pollution levels. (File)

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Friday said AAP leaders in neighbouring Delhi and Punjab are doing politics of blame game instead of finding a solution to the problem of stubble burning.

As a result, smoke is spreading to cities and towns of Haryana too, he said in a dig at the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over rising cases of farm fires.

“They have not left Delhi-NCR worth living. The option left is to shut down schools, implement the odd-even formula for vehicles, close down offices. It is also possible that Arvind Kejriwal will ask people to vacate Delhi,” he said, targeting the Delhi chief minister.

He said AAP leaders in Punjab and Delhi should find solutions to problems in their states themselves. “It is a matter of right intent, right policy and management,” Dalal said, adding AAP leaders in Delhi and Punjab do not have these.

“Kejriwal is only busy doing politics. He is Delhi’s chief minister for the past many years, what steps has he taken all these years (on pollution),” the Haryana minister asked.

Pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab is impacting Haryana as well, he said.

“We had sought SYL water from them, not smoke of stubble which is spreading in our cities and towns,” Dalal said.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 07:49:38 am
