JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament to start from Sept 1, 16 teams to contest

The 26th edition of the All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament will start from September 1, with UTCA Chandigarh and CAG Delhi squaring off against each other at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali.

Chetan Sharma, chairman of BCCI’s selection committee will inaugurate the tournament, which will have a total of 16 teams taking part in it. The final of the event is scheduled to be played on September 12.

“Despite the restraints on slotting the tournament, we have been able to draw 16 teams from all over India for the 26th edition of the All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament this year. In the past, many Indian players have competed in the tournament and this year too will see some very good emerging as well experienced players taking part in it,” said Vivek Atray, convener of the tournament.

A total of 16 teams — Bihar XI, PCA Colts, Players XI Delhi, HPCA, Chattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, Punjab Cricket Club, UP Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, UTCA Chandigarh, CAG Delhi, Delhi Capitals Development Squad, Baroda Cricket Association, DDCA, Minerva Cricket Academy Chandigarh, Ranstar Cricket Club Delhi and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association — will fight for the winner’s spot in the tournament.

“The 16 teams have been divided into four pools and the matches will be played at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali; Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur; Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh; GMSSS-Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, Chandigarh. The winning team will be given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, while the runner-up team will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, apart from trophies. There will be other awards for individual categories too,” said Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary of the tournament.