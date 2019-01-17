Journalist murder case: Gurmeet Ram Rahim to attend hearing through video conferencing

A SPECIAL CBI court Wednesday allowed Haryana Police’s application to produce Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim through video conferencing on Thursday for the hearing on the quantum of sentence in journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati murder case. He was convicted on January 11, along with three others, of the November 2002 murder.

Advertising

Ram Rahim is currently in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, serving a 20-year sentence in rape cases, in which he was convicted by the Special CBI court in August 2017. The other three accused are in Ambala jail following the conviction. The application was filed by the Haryana authorities to prevent any repeat of the August 25, 2017, violence when around 36 people died in the police and paramilitary action against Dera followers. The convicts in normal circumstances are ordered to remain present in person at the time of the hearing for quantam of sentence.

Ram Rahim and his former manager, Krishan Lal, were held guilty under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), read with Section 302 (murder), of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on January 11.

Kuldeep Singh and Nirmal Singh were held guilty under Section 302 (murder), read with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Kuldeep and Krishan were also held guilty under Section 25 and Section 29 of Arms Act respectively.

Advertising

In May 2002, Poora Sach, a newspaper run by Chattarpati published a news report about an anonymous complaint by a sadhvi about their sexual exploitation in Dera Sacha Sauda. Kuldeep and Nirmal shot at him on October 24, 2002, with Krishan’s licensed .32 bore revolver.