Journalist Aditya Kant debuts as an author with a murder mystery

The debut novel of senior journalist Aditya Kant, ‘High on Kasol’, which is a crime thriller in the backdrop of drug trafficking, was formally launched at Chandigarh Press Club Sunday.

Those present at the event included motivational speaker and former IAS officer, author and motivational speaker, Vivek Atray, besides several other journalists and other prominent personalities from the city.

UT administrator and Governor of Punjab VP Singh Badnore had released the book at Raj Bhavan on Friday evening. While congratulating the author Badnore had later tweeted that he was looking forward to reading the novel, for which the author has done research on the issue of drugs.

Vivek Atray, while speaking on the occasion said, “Aditya Kant has a rare flair for telling a gripping story. Despite being a hardened journalist by profession, he has not allowed his imagination to dwindle. It comes to the fore powerfully in his book.” Rajeev Khanna, a senior journalist, who proofread the manuscript of Kant’s work, mentioned that the novel very smartly depicts certain real incidents in the form of fiction which otherwise are hard to report in a newspaper because it’s difficult to substantiate them.

‘High on Kasol’ is a mystery in the backdrop of Kasol, a small hamlet in Kullu valley, also dubbed as Mini Israel.

Aditya Kant has been a journalist for about two and a half decades, presently works with an English daily in Chandigarh.