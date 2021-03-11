Jolt to UTCA senior women’s team after player asked to return for not having domicile of Chandigarh

The team members were placed in quarantine till Wednesday and the team will play its opening match against Goa on March 12.

While the UTCA Chandigarh senior women’s team’s preparation for the Senior women’s One Day tournament received a jolt with head coach Nagesh Gupta testing positive for Covid-19 in Jaipur, a UTCA player named Shivani Thakur was forced to return after BCCI and other officials raised objection of the player being from Himachal Pradesh and not having the current domicile of Chandigarh.

The 22-member team is in Jaipur for the BCCI Women’s Senior One Day Tournaments and Gupta tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

“As per BCCI directions, either a player has to be a bonafide by birth or a student/official in the respective state or get the NOC from the concerned boards. Till last year, Shivani was studying in Chandigarh and currently she is not a student studying in Chandigarh. We recently got directions from the BCCI about the notification that students need to be studying at present too. Hence the concerned player was called off from the team,” said Manjeet Singh, manager, cricket operations, UTCA.

While the UTCA had selected a 22-member team led by Amanjot Kaur and including Shivani, the team had left for Jaipur last week. The team members along with the entire supporting staff underwent Covid-19 test at Chandigarh prior to their departure and then at Jaipur. The team members were placed in quarantine till Wednesday and the team will play its opening match against Goa on March 12.

Head coach Nagesh Gupta had tested negative in the first test at Jaipur but tested positive earlier this week. The BCCI Level-2 coach will remain in quarantine for seven days after testing negative again and with Chandigarh’s last league match against Maharashtra on March 20, it seems that the team will be without the services of head coach in the league stage.

“It is bit unfortunate for the team but assistant coach Deepak Lahotia is also with the team. As per BCCI protocols, once Gupta tests negative, he can join the team after seven days,” added Singh.

Some UTCA officials raised objections about Shivani Thakur being named in the team and sent to Jaipur despite her not having the domicile or student eligibility at present. The official also raised objection about Lohatia being appointed assistant coach for senior team and coach of the UTCA U-19 women’s team last year.