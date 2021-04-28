Joint task force of Army, Punjab govt to inspect industries for O2 production

A joint task force has been constituted by the Western Command headquarters of the Army and the Punjab government to look into the prospects of producing oxygen in industrial units in the state in order to augment the supply of the gas in the fight against Covid.

The team comprises officers from the Corps of Engineers and the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers of the Army and they will visit the industrial units which would be earmarked by the state governments.

The members of the team visited Nangal Wednesday in order to have a look at the facilities at a Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) unit for this purpose.

It is learnt that there are several industrial units in the state which are capable of producing oxygen but are presently shut down or not in a functional state.

In another development, meetings were held between the Army and the Punjab government over setting up of a hospital in Mohali. The 100-bed facility is most likely to be set up in Phase 6 near the civil hospital. The accommodation for this facility will be provided by the Punjab government. “Either the state government will hand over some building for it or pre-fabricated structures will be set up under the Corporate Social Responsibility sector,” an official said.

The Mohali hospital and the one in Chandigarh Sector 25 are likely to come up in a week’s time after all the formalities have been worked out.

The Army will also provide more paramedical staff in the form of nursing assistants to Punjab government as and when required by the state medical authorities. A team of 25 nursing assistants have already been functioning from the government hospital in Patiala and more will be despatched across the state based on the situation prevailing.

In another move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved temporary hiring of additional contractual staff over and above the authorisation in 51 identified high pressure Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics across the country, including Chandigarh, to tide over the current Covid-19 crisis.

The contractual staff, including one each of Medical Officer, Nursing Assistant, Pharmacist, Driver and Chowkidar for identified ECHS polyclinics, will be hired through Station Headquarters for night duty, beyond normal working hours, for a period of three months.

The high pressure ECHS polyclinics to be covered are in Lucknow, Delhi Cantt (BHDC), Bangalore (Urban), Dehradun, Kotputli, Amritsar, Meerut, Chandigarh, Jammu, New Delhi (Lodhi Road), Secunderabad, Agra, Ambala, Greater Noida, Gurdaspur, Pune, Trivandrum, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Gurgaon, Gurgaon (Sohana Rd), Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Chandimandir, Allahabad, Ghaziabad (Hindon), Pathankot, Jodhpur, Ludhiana, Ropar, Tarantaran/Patti, Kolkata, Danapur (Patna), Khadki (Pune), Palampur, Bareilly, Kolhapur, Yol, South Pune (Lohegaon), Vishakapatnam, Jaipur, Guntur, Barrackpore, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Patiala, Noida, Bhopal, Kochi, Vellore and Ranchi.

The move will ensure availability of immediate medical attention even during night hours to acute cases in these areas to the veterans and their dependents. The validity of this sanction is up to August 15, 2021.