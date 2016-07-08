Joint Commissioner finds overcharging at paid parking lot of Sector 35-C in Chandigarh again

ON THE second consecutive day of inspection, Joint Commissioner Virender Chaudhary on Thursday found parking attendants overcharging at the paid parking lot of Sector 35-C again.

Chaudhary went on a surprise visit and found that the parking attendants were overcharging even when he and his team had issued challans for the same violation at the same spot on Wednesday evening. The team found that overcharging was done from five four-wheelers and three two-wheelers at that moment.

Challans were issued this time too. As per senior officials, overcharging despite repeated challans, as in this case, can make the contractor lose his contract with his licence being terminated. While eight challans were issued on Thursday, 15 challans were issued on Wednesday.

Back-to-back inspections are being carried out by the civic body officials following reports in Chandigarh Newsline on how the parking contractors were fleecing people by overcharging them.

Apart from Sector 35-C, the paid parking lots that were checked by the Joint Commissioner were that of sectors 43, 8, 9, and the paid parking lot of Sukhna Lake.

It was found that e-ticketing machines were not being used at any of the parking lots in the city. Other than this, the attendants were not wearing uniforms, there were no name plates and CCTV cameras were not installed.

Chaudhary will submit a detailed report to the Municipal Commissioner who will decide the action to be taken. “I have thoroughly inspected our parking sites along with area executive engineers and enforcement team. A detailed inspection report will be submitted to the commissioner. Appropriate action as per rules shall be initiated then to regulate the parking sites,” he said.

Mayor Arun Sood said that he had called all the parking contractors for a meeting in his office on Friday.

