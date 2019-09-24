Joint capital of Punjab, Haryana but with independent status as UT: Chandigarh to High Court

CONFIRMING THAT it is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana but with an independent status as Union Territory, the Chandigarh Administration in a written reply has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the UT enjoys its own geographical, executive and administration privileges.

“The Union Territory of Chandigarh is neither part of State of Punjab nor is part of State of Haryana but is a Union Territory governed by the Administrator appointed by the President of India under Article 239 of the Constitution of India,” UT Home Secretary Arun Gupta said in response to a court query asking Punjab, Haryana, UT Chandigarh and Union of India to clarify their position regarding Chandigarh that whether it is part of the states or only their capital.

The Administration further told the court that Chandigarh was conceived and constructed as the Capital City of Punjab by a 1952 Act but by virtue of a 1966 Act, Chandigarh was re-organised and separated from the State of Punjab as a Union Territory.

“1966 Act specifically provides that the territories included in the Union Territory of Chandigarh have ceased to be part of State of Punjab. It continues to be a joint Capital of Punjab and Haryana, which are the successor states of State of Punjab but has its own independent status,” the reply reads.

The issue has come up in a case filed by an aspiring judicial officer. He belongs to SC category and is a Chandigarh resident. Since Chandigarh has no cadre of judicial officers, his counsel has raised an argument that since both the states claim Chandigarh to be their capital, he can be given SC quota benefit in any of the two states in his appointment as judicial officer.

The UT Administration in the reply has further said that it is correct that Chandigarh does not have any separate cadre of judicial services, and incumbents from the cadres of Subordinate Judicial Services and Superior Judicial Services employed in Punjab and Haryana are posted in Chandigarh by the High Court.

In a short reply filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre reproduced Section 4 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act which states that Union Territory “comprises of territories of Manimajra and Manauli kanungo circles of Kharar tahsil of Ambala district in the existing State of Punjab as are specified in the Second Schedule and thereupon the territories so specified shall cease to form part of the existing State of Punjab”.