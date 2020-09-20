Join our struggle against farm Bills: Akali Dal call to all parties

Prem Singh Chandumajra appealed to all political parties to form “ek soch aur ek manch” (one thinking and one forum) on the issue, saying Punjab could not afford any division on it.

The Shiromani Akali Dal Saturday appealed to all political parties to join its “struggle” against the three farm sector legislations even as it castigated the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for “backstabbing farmers by not opposing the bills in the Lok Sabha”.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, senior SAD leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said, “We will not fail in our duty towards farmers and will continue to strive to ensure justice for farmers and Punjab”.

He appealed to all political parties to form “ek soch aur ek manch” (one thinking and one forum) on the issue, saying Punjab could not afford any division on it. “All farmer organisations and political parties should support the SAD in its struggle against the bills,” he said, adding that in the past, divisions have led to the loss of the state’s river waters and its capital.

Chandumajra said the SAD will come out with a party programme against the farm bills and fight to the finish. “It is very clear that the party will not sit quietly after tendering (Harsimrat Kaur’s) resignation. The Akali Dal will take this fight to its logical conclusion,” he said.

He accused the Congress and the AAP of trying to deceive farmers on the issue and playing a double game. “On the one hand these parties are opposing the agricultural bills in Punjab, but they colluded with each other and did not oppose them in Delhi. If the Congress and AAP had insisted on a division of votes on the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the BJP might have been forced to postpone tabling of the agricultural bills,” he said.

