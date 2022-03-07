Join hands, chase away the govt from Centre, Malik tells khaps

Referring to the three contentious farm laws that were repealed last year, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday alleged that a friend of the Prime Minister had set up a godown in Panipat before the enactment of these laws “to buy wheat at cheaper rates and sell it at higher prices”.

Addressing a function organised by the khaps of Jind district at Kandela village on Sunday, Malik said: “Even today, they (buyers) decide the price of our crops, not us. This time, it (farmer agitation) was a decisive battle to ensure fair prices of crops after implementation of the MSP. But why is MSP not being implemented? Pradhan Mantri ka dost hai jisane 50 acre me godam bana diya hai Panipat me, ye kanoon pass hone se pehle. (There is a friend of the Prime Minister who built a godown in Panipat before passing of these laws). He needs wheat at cheaper rates. He will take your wheat at lower rates and will sell it at higher prices. This is the basic battle.”

Malik further urged the farmers to unite and form their own government. “I would like to request that now you quit holding dharnas and sitting on roads. Form your government by getting together, change the government, there will be no need to beg from anybody. “

Malik said: “The big thing is that the (Lok Sabha) elections will take place after two years. If you unitedly cast votes, all these leaders will run away from Delhi and there will be a government of the farmers.”

Commenting on the UP elections, Malik said, “The result of the UP election has not been declared but I tell you no minister could enter any village in western UP. The people said, ‘Where were you when we were sitting on dharna?’ This Smriti Irani was also made to flee.”

Indicating his political ambitions, Malik said: “Hundred percent, in the upcoming polls, you will realise that new people and parties have entered (the electoral battle) and they will win and form the government…I can (lead) but it’s not good that I say this thing. Whoever leads, I will participate in it…My governorship is going to end in 7-8 months…(In the coming polls) main puri takat lagakar, pure Uttar Bharat me campaign karunga aur inko bhagaunga (I will campaign with all my might throughout North India and will chase them away).”

When asked what if he was removed from the post of Governor, Malik said: “Is this post a big thing? Was I was born Governor? I don’t fear it at all. I have never been afraid.”

On the Red Fort flag hoisting incident during the farmer agitation last year, Malik said: “I said …don’t call our boys traitors. Don’t lodge cases against them. They had just planted the flag, it was not of a (political party) but Nishan Sahib. For Nishan Sahib, thousands of Sikhs have sacrificed their lives.”

Praising the farmer agitation, he said, “In the history of the world, there has been no such agitation where not even a sparrow was killed but the goal was achieved. (During the farmer agitation), I used to see the problems my people (farmers) faced in all the weathers– summer, winter and rains—on the roads of Delhi. The Prime Minister lives at a distance of ten kilometres from there, he did not try to find out their issues by visiting them. Even when a dog dies, a letter is issued from Delhi (to express condolence), our 700 men (farmers) died but no letter of condolence was sent. When I became very upset with this situation, I decided to leave the governorship and join the farmers in their battle (agitation).…I went to a minister of this (central) government to tell him that I was resigning. He said ‘Don’t make a mistake, speak for them (farmers), fight for them, sit on a dharna but resign only when these Delhiwalas (central government) ask for it. I went to meet the Prime Minister and said, ‘Sahab, I don’t know whether you are ashamed or not, but I am very ashamed that we are sitting on such posts and our forefathers are sitting there (on dharna)…You (PM) resolve this matter by holding talks with them because they are with justice…I won’t tell you what the Prime Minister replied. But it was very painful and I decided that I will speak on this battle till the end. Many friends suggested to me that you can become President or Vice President, if you remain quiet. I said I’d rather kick these posts.”

Malik further said: “These posts are nothing… I had worked with Chaudhary Charan Singh, he used to say ‘Beta, whenever a sawal is raised on your class, leave everything but don’t compromise’. I also decided that I have to speak up … (for farmers) and I spoke continuously. A day before these laws were repealed, I said, ‘In the next polls, the Prime Minister won’t be found even if you search for him, all of them (BJP leaders) will disappear, the farmers will chase them away’.”

Malik termed the compromise between the farmer leaders and the government as “aadha-adhura” (half-unfinished) adding the issues of farmers are still hanging fire. “These are not the issues of today, the issue of fair pricing has been pending since the days of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram,” he added.