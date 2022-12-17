Joginder Bedi to attend 1 Billion followers summit organized in Dubai

Adding another feather to his cap, the noted influencer from Punjab Joginder Bedi became one of the star creators of the world to have attended 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai. Kawal Chhabra was another entrepreneur from Ludhiana who attended the summit. This Summit was organized by the government of Dubai earlier this month.

Out of 60,000 creators from 165 countries who had put up their applications to attend the summit, only 3000 were selected.

Bedi while expressing his views stated, “It was honour for me to have been selected for this prestigious event that has opened up opportunities in terms of business expansion. It is indeed a matter of pride for me to have met and shared a common platform with the established and versatile creators from varied fields.”

He also stated that a group of 424 participants from 160 countries was created at the summit so as to extend mutual help to the traders and entrepreneurs. Citing an example, Bedi said that he would facilitate a businessman in Italy looking for some contacts in the hosiery industry in Ludhiana via this group.

At the same time, Bedi while divulging his plans to host a similar summit in Punjab, the influencer stated that he plans to initiate this project in partnership with the state government. This will give a big boost to the creators, entrepreneurs as well as to the tourism in the state of Punjab.

“The Summit will have thousands of invitees from across the world who will stay and travel in the state which will give us an opportunity to unfold the chapters of our rich cultural heritage,” shared Bedi.