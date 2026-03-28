Job security, equal pay: Outsourced workers protest at Chaura Maidan

The protesters put forward two key demands: the formulation of a permanent policy for outsourced employees to ensure job security, and the implementation of “equal pay for equal work”.

Many outsourced employees Friday staged a massive protest at Chaura Maidan in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and raised their long-pending demands over job insecurity and low wages, while attempting to march toward the Vidhan Sabha where the budget session is ongoing. However, police did not allow them to move forward.

The protesters said they have served in various government departments for the past 15 to 20 years yet they still lack job security and fail to receive adequate salaries.

The protesters put forward two key demands: the formulation of a permanent policy for outsourced employees to ensure job security, and the implementation of “equal pay for equal work”.