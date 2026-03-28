Job security, equal pay: Outsourced workers protest at Chaura Maidan

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Many outsourced employees Friday staged a massive protest at Chaura Maidan in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and raised their long-pending demands over job insecurity and low wages, while attempting to march toward the Vidhan Sabha where the budget session is ongoing. However, police did not allow them to move forward.
The protesters said they have served in various government departments for the past 15 to 20 years yet they still lack job security and fail to receive adequate salaries.
The protesters put forward two key demands: the formulation of a permanent policy for outsourced employees to ensure job security, and the implementation of “equal pay for equal work”.
Ashwini Sharma, convenor of the Joint Outsourced Employees Union, said the government is neither paying fair wages or providing job security to the outsourced workers. “This is not only affecting their future but also putting the future of their children at risk.”
“In this rising inflation, outsourced employees are earning only around Rs 13,000 per month, making it difficult to sustain livelihood. They are unable to provide quality education to their children,” the union convenor also said.
He also said the outsourced workers are rendering services similar to the regular employees but face significant disparities.
He reiterated that their main demands are permanent policy for outsourced employees and the implementation of equal pay.
The workers also said the government removing the outsourced employees from the departments has created fear and uncertainty. They said such actions have led to an atmosphere of instability, with workers constantly worried about losing their jobs any time.
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