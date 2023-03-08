Ludhiana police bust job racket operated from jail: Nabha jailbreak accused posed as ADGP, offered jobs to youths

The Ludhiana police Tuesday busted a job racket which was being run from inside Sangrur jail. Police said that one of the accused in sensational Nabha jailbreak of 2016, who was lodged in Sangrur jail, was posing as Additional General of Police (ADGP) and duping unemployed youths by offering them jobs in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS), a project of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

The accused Aman Kumar alias Aviraj Avlok Khatri of Kurukshetra of Haryana was brought on production warrant from Sangrur jail following information provided by his aide Pankaj Suri, 45, of Bhamian Kalan, who was arrested by the police a couple of days ago.

Aman introduced himself as ADGP and also issued a fake identity card to Suri. Suri told police that he was not aware that Aman Kumar was lodged in jail.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge, Cyber Cell Ludhiana had received a tip-off about the fake website of CCTNS. During the course of investigation, Suri was arrested and police recovered 5 mobile phones, 3 laptops, four stamps bearing ‘CCTNS New Delhi HQ’ and ‘Director North India, Anti-Corruption Bureau’, and some fake letters addressed to ADGP – Intelligence, New Delhi from his possession.

After the jail officials in Sangrur were informed, they recovered two mobile phones from Aman Kumar, said CP Sidhu.

Police said that the accused used to offer jobs in CCTNS with a salary of Rs 15000-22000 a month.

“They used to receive Rs 999 as registration from each candidate through Paytm QR code. Later they issue them fake identification cards with different ranks. The accused were running the racket since September 2022. They have duped at least 400 youths from Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and other states,” said Sidhu.

Advertisement

CP Sidhu said that the accused had also created email addresses including cctns.gov@gmail.com and punjabcctnc00@gmail.com to fool the youths.

Aman is already facing trial in at least 30 cases registered against him at various police stations. Suri is also facing a trial in a case of cheating. In the sensational Nabha jailbreak 2016, Aman had allegedly provided police uniforms to the prisoners who had managed to escape after breaking the high security jail.

A fresh FIR under sections 419, 420, 120B, 466, 467, 468, 471 of IPC, sections 66C and 66D of Information Technology Act has been lodged against the accused at division number 7 police station.