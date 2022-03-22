‘Job of an amateur mechanic who opened up engine but does not know how to put it back’

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Vidhan Sabha Bhupinder Singh Hooda Monday tore into the Budget for 2022-23 presented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar terming it as “a job of an amateur mechanic who had opened up an engine but does not know how to put it back together”.

He said the “budget is just event management and disappointing”.

Quoting facts and figures in the House, Hooda said, “When the budget was presented on International Women’s Day, it was expected that some big announcement would be made for women. But the demands of Asha and Anganwadi workers, who have been agitating for a long time, were ignored. The government said that this is a tax-free budget, but in what category will the government put the burden on the public in the name of inflation? Inflation is an illegal tax. Inflation may not cause any visible injury but the pain is felt by all sections”.

Targeting the BJP-JJP coalition, Hooda said, “This government keeps raising the slogan of minimum government and maximum governance but in Haryana, the government has implemented only half of this slogan. About one lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. There are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals and no employees in offices. By not recruiting staff, the government has done the work of minimizing itself. The government is not conducting elections to the gram panchayats to fulfill its slogan of maximum governance. It is postponing elections but is making unnecessary appointments like good Sushashan Sahyogis ”.

“The state faces multiple problems but the government has no solutions to offer. The state is facing problems like inflation, unemployment, corruption, agrarian crisis, deteriorating law and order, economic slowdown, declining investment, increasing debt, falling education level, health services, dissatisfaction among employees, bad roads, increasing poverty and depleting forests but there are no solutions in sight,” the former CM said.

On the mounting debt, Hooda said the alliance government has pushed Haryana in a trap. “Borrowing rate is higher than the growth rate of GSDP. Government has to take loans even to pay off the debt. If seen in total, today Haryana has got a debt of about Rs 3 lakh crore,” he said.

On the issue of unemployment, referring to the CMIE report in the House, Hooda said, “BJP was seeking votes in UP by showing the report which the Haryana government rejected. Government is turning a blind eye to the problem instead of taking steps to bring down unemployment. It talked about implementing the new education policy and the plan was to spend six per cent of GSDP on education. Far from increasing spending on education, the budget was cut by 1 per cent. Attitude of the government towards education can be gauged from the fact that there are 46 colleges in the state, which do not even have their own building and 127 colleges do not even have a principal. Similarly, in the health sector, the government has been announcing the establishment of medical colleges in every district for many years but not a single medical college has been built till date”.

Referring to the farmers, Hooda said almost half the payment of sugarcane farmers is pending. “Farmers do not get MSP for different crops including bajra and those growing vegetables like potatoes have to sell their produce at a loss. Neither farmers get proper rate of crops, nor DAP and urea on time.

Government has been talking about doubling the income of farmers by 2022, but farmers know the reality. If the government wants to double the income of farmers, then it should have increased the rate of sugarcane, which was Rs 310 in our government to Rs 620, till now.”.

Hooda also raised the issue of ignoring the sportspersons. “There is discrimination against hearing impaired players. They should get the same prize money as other players if they win a medal. Similarly, quota for sportspersons in Group A, B and C category jobs should continue,” he said.