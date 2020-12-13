Ex-GM of automobile firm cheated of Rs 42.07L promising him job in UK

Victim Deepak Kumar Raina was lured with the promise of marketing/operational head job of British supermarket and an assurance for transferring him to Delhi later. He paid Rs 42.07 lakh in instalments in four different bank accounts opened on fake documents in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Fraudsters cheated a 58-year-old former general manager from a leading automobile company of Rs 42.07 lakh on the pretext of providing him a marketing/operational head job with a British supermarket retailer in the UK. The fraudsters trapped the victim by sending him a mail from Timesjob.com.

Victim Deepak Kumar Raina was lured with the promise of marketing/operational head job of British supermarket. He was given an assurance for transferring him to Delhi later. Raina of Sector 49 had uploaded his CV on the website looking for a suitable job for him after his retirement.

He paid Rs 42.07 lakh in instalments in four different bank accounts opened on fake documents in Bengaluru and Delhi, between August and September. Sources said Deepak Kumar approached one of his known police officers in Delhi. The officer helped him in registering an FIR at Sector 49 PS in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Raina said, “I had filed my application in the Times Job website. I was approached by KV Solutions Advertising Management. I had sent my application the next day from Timesjob.com. On July 4, one Dr Umesh Prabhu, Super Market, had sent an email. After an interview, I received an offer for a UK-based job. I was told I need to make payments to get various certificates and I was given different account numbers for payments. I was also given UK government forms, including anti-terrorism, drug-free certificate, to fill. They used to call me frequently. The final interview was at Visa office in Delhi. I was again asked to make payment. After that, I did not receive any communication.”

