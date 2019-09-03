Job fairs to offer 2.10 lakh vacancies: Punjab govt

The Punjab government would hold fifth mega job fairs from September 9 to 30 offering 2.10 lakh job vacancies in the private sector along with special emphasis on facilitating self-employment loans to around 1 lakh youth.

Technical Education and Industrial Training and Employment Generation Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that these job fairs would be held in every district at total 82 venues across in which 1819 companies would be offering jobs.

“The Chief Minster Amarinder Singh would hand over appointment letters to the selected candidates on October 5 during a state-level function at Ropar,” added Channi.

The minister said that during the mega job fair drive, a high-end job fair would also be organised at ISB Mohali on September 18 in which about 25 MNCs would be offering packages from Rs 3 to 9 lakh for 800 jobs.