Friday, Nov 11, 2022

JMIT Unplugged team wins 3rd Hackathon held by Chandigarh police

Chandigarh SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal said that the UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will hand over the awards to the winning teams on Friday.

Team Botify from Chandigarh University, and Team WeSecure from IIT-Jodhpur emerged as joint runners-up. (Representative Photo)

Chandigarh Police on Thursday named the JMIT Unplugged team from Seth Jai Prakash Mukund Lal Institute of Technology as winners of the 3rd Hackathon event organised by it, with Team Botify from Chandigarh University, and Team WeSecure from IIT-Jodhpur as joint runners-up.

Chandigarh SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal said that the UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will hand over the awards to the winning teams on Friday. He said that the teams were tested under various categories like ensuring safety and security of women, senior citizens using IT, cyber space patrolling for anti-national and illegal activities, integration of CCTV feeds from various cameras, alert generation for suspicious calls and messages to prevent cyber crime, real-time monitoring of emergency calls and police response, and automated monitoring and response system for Chandigarh Police social media handles.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students from across the city have been visiting Chandigarh police stations during the ongoing Police Week. “The aim of such visits was to bridge the gap between the police department and public as well as build confidence. Many programs, including meetings with market welfare association, and residents welfare association are also being organized,” DSP (central) Gurmukh Singh said.

The Police Week will conclude on November 11.

