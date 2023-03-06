scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
J&K students’ body thanks Punjab CM for intervention in Kharar incident

In a statement, the national convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami, said the association received the distressing news that five Kashmiri students studying at Doaba Group of College, Kharar, were beaten up by fellow students.

J&K students’ body thanks Punjab CM for intervention in Kharar incident
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his media advisor Baltej Pannu for their immediate intervention in the Kharar incident wherein five Kashmiri students were injured after being attacked in a hostel mess.

In a statement, the national convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami, said the association received the distressing news that five Kashmiri students studying at Doaba Group of College, Kharar, were beaten up by fellow students.

The incident resulted in injuries to all the five students, with two students suffering head injuries and three multiple injuries.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 04:44 IST
