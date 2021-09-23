Chandigarh: 250 displaced families from J&K register for domicile certificates

As many as 250 displaced families from Jammu and Kashmir currently settled in Chandigarh registered themselves with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, J&K, during a three-day registration camp.

Thursday is the last day of the camp, held at Kashmir Sahayak Sabha Bawan in Sector 24.

Zonal Officer DK Hangloo, representative of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, said, “Around 950 to 1,000 members of the 250 families filled the domicile forms. Registration camps for the displaced families of Jammu and Kashmir region are being organised throughout the country. Although several hundred such families are settled in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali, many of them were already registered. The next camp will held in Himachal Pradesh.”

Hangloo is heading a five-member team for this.

“The domicile certificates will be issued within a few days to the registered individuals. We will send the filled forms to the main office in Jammu. People can also fill the form online with proper documents,” Hangloo added.

Rajesh Pandita, Secretary General, Kashmir Sahayak Sabha, said, “It was a three-day special camp from the office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, to facilitate making domicile certificates of residents who, or their ancestors, moved out of the state (now a UT) years ago. The special camp covered the areas of Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Mohali, Kharar, Ambala, Ludhiana and Patiala.”