JJP to launch membership drive in 2022, target to add 10 lakh new members

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will celebrate its third foundation day in Jhajjar on December 9, while the party also announced that it would launch its membership drive in 2022 with a target to add 10 lakh new members.

These announcements were made by the JJP National President Dr Ajay Singh Chautala in Panchkula at Indradhanush Auditorium during the meeting of party’s national and state executive body.

In this meeting various topics including upcoming local body and Panchayat elections, assembly elections in neighboring states, party’s membership drive and other political topics were discussed. Various important decisions were taken after discussion. On this occasion senior Congress leader and former MLA Bhag Singh Chatar joined JJP alongwith his followers.

“On December 9, 2018, while following Chaudhary Devi Lal’s ideology, we formed JJP on the hallowed grounds of Jind and now the party has completed three years. After discussing with all the officials of the party, the third foundation day of the party will be celebrated in Jhajjar”.

JJP also took an important decision regarding its upcoming membership drive. Ajay Chautala said that the party will launch a state wide membership drive in 2022. He said, “party’s officials and workers will go door to door to tell people about the policies of JJP and join people with the party. On the basis of the hard work of the workers, the party is reaching new heights every day and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala is fulfilling many election promises made by JJP to the people”.

Party’s senior National Vice President Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala called upon the party officials and workers to promote the policies of the government and party’s policies amongst public. “State government is taking important decision in favour of various classes of the society and the same should be promoted vehemently so that public can take advantage of these schemes. Officials have been asked to start preparing for the upcoming panchayat and local body elections. JJP will soon make committees of senior leaders for the upcoming elections”, Dushyant said.

“Dr Ajay Singh Chautala today announced that we shall be celebrating our third foundation anniversary in Jhajjar on December 9. The land of Jhajjar always had great connect with Chaudhary Devi Lal. All our 45,000 active members have been asked to go in the field. Lakhs of our workers and followers shall gather there. The deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala also briefed about the steps that state government have been taking for public welfare across the State”, Digvijay Chautala said.

Talking about party’s expansion plans, he said, “A lot of youngsters from Gujarat also joined the party, today. Our party is progressing in several States”.