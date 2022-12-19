JJP to contest 2024 LS & Assembly polls in alliance with BJP: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister and senior Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Sunday announced that his party will contest the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP.

JJP is the junior alliance partner of BJP in Haryana government since 2019. Chautala told The Indian Express: “It has decided when we had entered into an alliance in 2019). I have always stated this (to contest in alliance with BJP).”

Haryana BJP chief spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said: “As both parties are running the government in alliance, so we are making the planning of the future in that way only.”

However, Chautala clarified that the JJP has not taken a final decision over an alliance with BJP for the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls. “Not, as of now,” he said on Sunday.

Recently, Chautala had stated that JJP has plans to contest the Rajasthan Assembly elections, preferably in alliance with the BJP adding his party intends to field candidates in 18 Assembly constituencies of the neighbouring state.

Later, another JJP leader had stated: “We will go to polls alone if no alliance takes place with the BJP. This position will not have any impact on our alliance in Haryana. Even BJP has taken different stand on poll alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab and Haryana in the past”.

Following a bitter split in the clain, Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala had formed the JJP in 2018. This followed a formal split in the Indian National Lok Dal that was led by Dushyant’s grandfather and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. In the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, JJP won 10 seats and entered into a post-poll alliance with the BJP, which fell short of the majority mark by six, to form the government.

Om Prakash Dhankar asks partymen to increase number of active workers by 4 times

As part of BJP’s Mission 2024 for Haryana, state BJP Om Prakash Dhankar Sunday asked the partymen to increase the number of active workers by four times while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggested them to go door-to-door to benefit the people from government schemes. Both leaders were speaking on the concluding day of a two-day long party meeting held in Gurgaon. BJP will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 as the Good Governance Day (Sushasan Divas). For that day, according to Dhankar, a decision has been taken that people listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at nearly 20,000 booths in the state. BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014. In 2014 assembly polls, it had secured a majority in the state polls while it had formed an alliance government with JJP in 2019 when it could not touch the majority mark of 46.