Seeking to spread wings, JJP asks EC to reserve party symbol in 6 states

Seeking to spread wings in states outside Haryana, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has written to the Election Commission of India requesting to reserve its party symbol — the key — in the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Gujarat. The party has also made the same request for municipal polls in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Currently, the JJP, led by Dushyant Chautala has 10 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Party president Ajay Chautala, said, “JJP has asked EC to reserve our party symbol for Assembly polls in six states. We have apprised EC that our party fulfils all the requisite norms for the upcoming Assembly polls and thus demand that our symbol — the key — should be allotted to us.”