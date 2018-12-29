Jitin K Chetry, Pawandeep Kaur emerge as champions

Jitin K Chetry and Pawandeep Kaur emerged as the champions in the boys’ and girls’ U-16 categories respectively with wins over their respective opponents on the concluding day of the STA-AITA TS-7 Tennis Tournament being played at Sunrise Tennis Academy, Chandigarh Club.

In the boys’ U-16 final, Chetry ended the challenge of Sarthak Gandhi with a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-1 win. Serving with control, Chetry claimed the opening set 6-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second set saw both the players matching each other before Gandhi won the set 7-6 via tie-break 7-1. With the match evenly poised at 1-1, Chetry raised his game and dominated the proceedings in the third and final set. Chetry won the set 6-1 to claim the title. Earlier in the semi-finals, Chetry had scored a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Harmanjot Singh to enter the final while Gandhi outclassed Aditya Chauhan with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

In the boys’ U-14 final, Namish Sharma continued his fine form and scored an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over Rijul Bhatia to claim the title. Making a strong start in the final, Sharma pocketed the opening set 6-1. The second set too saw Sharma playing with control and the youngster claimed the set 6-2 to emerge as the winner. Earlier in the semi-finals, Sharma scored a 6-2, 6-1 win over Manjotpreet Singh to book his spot in the final while Bhatia eked out a 6-0, 6-3 win over Fatheyab Singh.

In the girls’ U-16 final, Pawandeep Kaur showed her dominance over Bhumika Gupta as she carved out an easy 6-2, 6-2 win. Kaur showed her intent in the opening set and claimed the set 6-2 before winning the second set with an identical margin to claim the title. Earlier in the semi-finals, Kaur had scored a 6-3, 6-1 win over Vanya Arora while Gupta outclassed Ananya Dogra with a 6-3, 6-1 win.

It was joy for Vanya Arora in the girls’ U-14 final as she carved out an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Ananya Dogra to claim the title. Arora won the opening set 6-1 before claiming the second set with an identical margin. Earlier in the semi-finals, Arora had fought her way hard to score a 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Omisha Nischal to book her spot in the final. In the second semi-final, Dogra scored a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Rubani Sidhu.

In the boys’ U-16 final, the duo of Harmanjot Singh and Jitin Chetry ended the challenge of the duo of Aditya Chauhan and Lakshay with an easy 6-2, 6-3 win. Singh/Chetry claimed the opening set 6-2 before winning the second set 6-3 to claim the title.