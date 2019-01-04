Jind bypoll: Ex-MLA’s son says keen to join BJP

Ahead of Jind bypoll, a former minister and four-time MLA from Jind Mange Ram Gupta’s family has expressed eagerness to join hands with the BJP, if the party offers a ticket for his son Mahavir.

“We have received offers of a ticket from many mainstream political parties to contest the Jind bypoll but now we want to join a national party, BJP. We had left the Congress long back in 2012,” said Mahavir Gupta while speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday.

Family members said Mange Ram Gupta doesn’t want to contest the bypoll but want to field his son. “My father is already 84, so he doesn’t want to contest the poll battle,” said Mahavir Gupta. “Our first preference is BJP but if we don’t get a ticket from it then we will explore other options including contesting the election as an Independent candidate. My father had won polls for Assembly as an Independent candidate in 1977 when the Janta Party had ditched us at last moment,” said Mahavir. Mange Ram Gupta, a three-time Congress MLA, had become a minister in Hooda government after winning the 2005 poll from Jind. But the family is not active in the politics for the past six years.

On the other hand, BJP’s State Election Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday with senior leaders like Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana BJP in-charge Anil Jain and president Subhash Barala attending the meeting. The committee has appointed state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar and BJP national secretary Sudha Yadav, as observers for the Jind bypoll. They will submit their report to the election committee after visiting Jind to discuss a possible candidate for the bypoll.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued the schedule for the Jind bypoll where elections will be held on January 28. As per the schedule, the last date of nominations is January 10, scrutiny of nominations will be held on January 11, January 14 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures and counting of votes will be held on January 31. The election process would be completed before February 2.