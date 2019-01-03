Jind bypoll: Dushyant Chautala’s party set to test political waters for first time

Almost two months after a formal split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), first time Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala’s new political outfit — the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) — will test political waters in the Jind bypoll, which is scheduled for January 28.

The newly-formed party is yet to be registered by the Election Commission, but Dushyant Chautala has already announced contesting the Jind bypoll. JJP leaders say that if the party is not registered by the EC till January 10, which is last date to file nomination papers for the Jind bypoll, then the party will field its candidate as an Independent.

“I believe JJP’s first candidate will win the Jind election as an Independent one,” said Dushyant Chautala while speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday. “The bypoll will set the tune for 2019 Assembly elections.”

A two-time INLD MLA from Jind, Hari Chand Midha had died in August 2018 leading to bypoll in the Assembly constituency. However, after a political split in the Chautala family, many leaders, including district president Krishan Rathi, joined hands with Dushyant. Not only this, soon after Dushyant’s father, Ajay Chautala, announced formation of a new party in Jind on November 17, INLD’s flag was removed from its district headquarter there. The announcement of the JJP’s formation was also made from Jind during a state-level rally on December 9.

“We will declare our candidate within 3-4 days,” said Rathi, who is new JJP district president, on Tuesday. The nomination papers will be filed from Wednesday.

Sources said the JJP is wooing Mange Ram Gupta, who had won Jind seat four times on a Congress ticket, ahead of the bypoll. He is seen one among the possible choices of the JJP leaders, but sources said Gupta is keen to field his son, Mahavir Gupta, for the poll battle. Late Hari Chand Midha’s son, Krishan Midha, had joined BJP after leaving the INLD two months back.

Now, Krishan Midha is one among the contenders for the ticket from the BJP. “The state level committee on political affairs will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss party’s candidate for the Jind bypoll,” said senior BJP leader Rajiv Jain, who is also Media Adviser to the CM. The Congress as well the INLD are also yet to announce their candidates.