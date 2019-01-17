Jind bypoll: AAP MLAs meet Ajay Chautala, may extend support to Digvijay

Just days ahead of the crucial Jind bypoll in Haryana, two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs from Delhi met Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) founder Ajay Chautala at his New Delhi residence on Tuesday. Sources in AAP said that few meetings between senior leaders of both parties have already taken place to discuss the possibility of an alliance. They also added that AAP was likely to support to Ajay’s younger son, Digvijay Chautala, in Jind bypoll, however, a final decision was yet to be taken.

Advertising

On Tuesday, AAP MLAs Surinder Singh ‘Commando’ and Sukhbir Dalal met Ajay Chautala at the official residence of his MP son, Dushyant Chautala. The meeting took place just when Ajay was about to leave to Tihar Jail in Delhi. Ajay, who was convicted in JBT teachers recruitment scam in 2013, was out on furlough for 15 days. Sources said that the latest meeting took place to carry forward talks of a possible alliance between both parties in Haryana. However, speaking to The Indian Express, Surinder Singh ‘Commando’ termed the meeting as “personal”.

He also did not confirm support to Digvijay in the bypoll. Although, a senior AAP leader said that they may offer support to him but final decision will be taken in a day or two.

In Jind, Digvijay Chautala on Wednesday praised Arvind Kejriwal for “providing good governance in Delhi especially through his education policy and health facilities”. “Respectable Arvind ji has many times appreciated Dushyant’s mission,” said Digvijay while speaking to the local media persons.

AAP and JJP have already being hinting at the possibility of a poll alliance in Haryana stating “such combination will be beneficial for both parties”.

Advertising

JJP leaders believe that support from any corner to Digvijay may prove beneficial as he is facing a tough poll battle in Jind, which is known as the political heartland of Haryana. Congress’s Randeep Singh Surjewala and BJP’s Krishan Middha are among the strong candidates here.